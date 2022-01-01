Laurel - CHS
Come in and enjoy!
161 Rutledge Ave unit c
Location
161 Rutledge Ave unit c
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Street Bird, Westside
The Original Gluten-Free Fried Chicken Sandwich!
Bodega Todo
Bodega Todo is the home of Semilla, Street Bird, Westside and Charleston Burger Co.
Food truck ordering cannot be done on this site.
Semilla
Sibling owned and operated. Mexican-Inspired. Neighborhood Driven.
Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston
Asian Comfort Food.
Xiao = \t小 (xiăo) Little
Bao = \t宝 (băo) Treasure/precious
包 (bāo) Wrap/bundle/package