Crab cakes in Laurel

PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Laurel Pizzeria
417 North Central Avenue, Laurel
|1 Crab Cake
|$14.00
|Single Crab Cake Dinner
|$17.99
Eastern Shore's Finest I'd Say... Top quality jumbo lump crab meat mixed in our family's secret recipe. Your choice of fried or broiled served with pasta, salad and garlic bread!
|Double Crab Cake Dinner
|$31.99
Eastern Shore's Finest I'd Say... Top quality jumbo lump crab meat mixed in our family's secret recipe. Your choice of fried or broiled served with pasta, salad and garlic bread!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Abbott's on Broad Creek - 111 Delaware Ave - Laurel DE 19956 - 302 280 6172
111 Delaware Ave, Laurel
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Caper Aioli
|Crab Cake Entree
|$24.00
Roasted Red Potatoes, Broccolini, Lemon Caper Aioli