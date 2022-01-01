Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve crab cakes

Laurel Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Laurel Pizzeria

417 North Central Avenue, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 Crab Cake$14.00
Single Crab Cake Dinner$17.99
Eastern Shore's Finest I'd Say... Top quality jumbo lump crab meat mixed in our family's secret recipe. Your choice of fried or broiled served with pasta, salad and garlic bread!
Double Crab Cake Dinner$31.99
Eastern Shore's Finest I'd Say... Top quality jumbo lump crab meat mixed in our family's secret recipe. Your choice of fried or broiled served with pasta, salad and garlic bread!
More about Laurel Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Abbott's on Broad Creek - 111 Delaware Ave - Laurel DE 19956 - 302 280 6172

111 Delaware Ave, Laurel

Avg 4.4 (767 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Caper Aioli
Crab Cake Entree$24.00
Roasted Red Potatoes, Broccolini, Lemon Caper Aioli
More about Abbott's on Broad Creek - 111 Delaware Ave - Laurel DE 19956 - 302 280 6172

