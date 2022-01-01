Laurel restaurants you'll love

Laurel restaurants
Toast
  Laurel

Laurel's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Laurel restaurants

Banner pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

677 Main Street, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Fries$3.49
Tossed with our RHB Rub.
Delta Catfish Plate$13.99
Two fillets, hand-breaded & crispy-fried, garnished with Hushpuppies, Cole Slaw, served with a side of tartar sauce and Crispy Fries. Cannot sub Hushpuppies or Cole Slaw. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
Texas Brisket 1 lb$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
More about Red Hot & Blue
La Palapa Too image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chile con Queso"$9.95
V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
Quesadilla Grilled Chicken"$13.95
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Guacamole Dip$10.95
V GFM- Ripe avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn Tortilla chips.
More about La Palapa Too
Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn image

 

Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn

7530 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Insalata Primavera$11.00
field greens / sun-dried cranberries / candied walnuts / goat cheese / raspberry vinaigrette
Aruguletta$11.00
baby arugula / thinly sliced pears / strawberries / parmigiano reggiano / lemon olive oil dressing
Mediterranea$10.00
iceberg and romaine lettuce / tomatoes / cucumbers / red onions / pepperonchini / pitted kalamata olives / feta cheese / pistachios / red wine vinaigrette
More about Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn
Negril Eatery image

SEAFOOD

Negril Eatery

331 Montrose Ave, Laurel

Avg 4.6 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with spicy ground beef
Jerk Chicken Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with dark meat jerk chicken
Coco Bread$1.75
Our signature hot buttered roll, always freshly baked on-site
More about Negril Eatery
KINGSWAY image

 

KINGSWAY

13919 BALTIMORE AVE, suite 8, Laurel

Avg 3.2 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Beef Suya$5.00
Fish Roll$1.75
Moin Moin Wrap$5.00
More about KINGSWAY
The Hunger Tamer image

SEAFOOD

The Hunger Tamer

8730 Cherry Lane, Laurel

Avg 4.6 (1048 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ATTIEKE+CROAKER$16.00
JOLLOF + CHICKEN$15.00
GINGER-PINEAPPLE-16 OZ$3.50
More about The Hunger Tamer
More Than Java Café image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

More Than Java Café

358 Main St, Laurel

Avg 4.4 (1582 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Belgian Waffle Platter$10.25
Cappuccino$4.09
More about More Than Java Café
KINGSWAY Food Service image

 

KINGSWAY Food Service

7808 Braygreen Rd, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about KINGSWAY Food Service
Red Crab House image

 

Red Crab House

14707 Baltimore Ave, Laurel

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Red Crab House
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pepperjacks Subs

10919 Scaggsville Rd, Laurel

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Reuben$8.99
Corned Beef with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye
Build Your Own
Create your own Sub
Fries Online Orders
Boardwalk Brand Fries fried to order in 100% Peanut Oil
More about Pepperjacks Subs
Restaurant banner

 

Fresh Green - Bowie

15475 Annapolis Road, suite 140, Bowie

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Harvest$15.50
A blend of Arcadian mixed greens and spinach, seasoned chicken, apples, cranberries, red onion, pecans, Gorgonzola cheese and elderberry vinaigrette.
Fiesta$15.50
A bed of Romaine with seasoned chicken, red onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, shredded cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.
Create Your Own$10.50
Create Your Own Salad! Get creative and customize your salad to your liking. The “Create Your Own” salad comes with two bases, and four FREE basic toppings.
More about Fresh Green - Bowie
Restaurant banner

 

Capitol Technology University

11301 Springfield Rd, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$6.99
5 Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
1/4Lb Cheeseburger$5.49
More about Capitol Technology University
Restaurant banner

 

Fresh Green - Laurel

14720 Baltimore Avenue Suite 104, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale Jerk Chicken Caesar$15.50
A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan herb croutons and our flavorful jerk chicken served with our signature Jerk Caesar dressing.
Kale Jerk Salmon Caesar$17.50
A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan her croutons and our flavorful jerk salmon filet served with out signature Jerk Caesar dressing
Fiesta$15.50
A bed of Romaine with seasoned chicken, red onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, shredded cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Fresh Green - Laurel
Banner pic

 

Mango’s Grill Restaurant

14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ceviche de Pescado$12.99
Tilapia marinated with fresh lime & lemon juice, onions & cilantro.
Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla rolled with your preference, melted cheese & lightly deep-fried. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Mango's Grill Combo$21.99
Broiled Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled Chicken & Steak Fajita.Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.
More about Mango’s Grill Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

La Casita - Laurel MD

14311 Baltimore Avenue, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Casita - Laurel MD
Restaurant banner

 

Square Grill

3337 Corridor Marketplace, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Square Grill

