Laurel restaurants you'll love
Laurel's top cuisines
Must-try Laurel restaurants
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
677 Main Street, Laurel
|Popular items
|Crispy Fries
|$3.49
Tossed with our RHB Rub.
|Delta Catfish Plate
|$13.99
Two fillets, hand-breaded & crispy-fried, garnished with Hushpuppies, Cole Slaw, served with a side of tartar sauce and Crispy Fries. Cannot sub Hushpuppies or Cole Slaw. Add a Garden or Caesar Side Salad to your meal! (found in the Salad Menu)
|Texas Brisket 1 lb
|$15.99
Hickory smoked 12-13 hrs, sliced-to-order.
More about La Palapa Too
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Popular items
|Chile con Queso"
|$9.95
V- Blend of cheeses, chilies, spices, and Dos Equis Ambar. Served with corn tortilla chips.
|Quesadilla Grilled Chicken"
|$13.95
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Guacamole Dip
|$10.95
V GFM- Ripe avocado, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and fresh lime. Served in a crispy flour tortilla bowl with corn Tortilla chips.
More about Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn
Facci Restaurant - Maple Lawn
7530 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Popular items
|Insalata Primavera
|$11.00
field greens / sun-dried cranberries / candied walnuts / goat cheese / raspberry vinaigrette
|Aruguletta
|$11.00
baby arugula / thinly sliced pears / strawberries / parmigiano reggiano / lemon olive oil dressing
|Mediterranea
|$10.00
iceberg and romaine lettuce / tomatoes / cucumbers / red onions / pepperonchini / pitted kalamata olives / feta cheese / pistachios / red wine vinaigrette
More about Negril Eatery
SEAFOOD
Negril Eatery
331 Montrose Ave, Laurel
|Popular items
|Beef Pattie
|$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with spicy ground beef
|Jerk Chicken Pattie
|$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with dark meat jerk chicken
|Coco Bread
|$1.75
Our signature hot buttered roll, always freshly baked on-site
More about KINGSWAY
KINGSWAY
13919 BALTIMORE AVE, suite 8, Laurel
|Popular items
|Beef Suya
|$5.00
|Fish Roll
|$1.75
|Moin Moin Wrap
|$5.00
More about The Hunger Tamer
SEAFOOD
The Hunger Tamer
8730 Cherry Lane, Laurel
|Popular items
|ATTIEKE+CROAKER
|$16.00
|JOLLOF + CHICKEN
|$15.00
|GINGER-PINEAPPLE-16 OZ
|$3.50
More about More Than Java Café
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
More Than Java Café
358 Main St, Laurel
|Popular items
|Belgian Waffle Platter
|$10.25
|Cappuccino
|$4.09
More about Pepperjacks Subs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pepperjacks Subs
10919 Scaggsville Rd, Laurel
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$8.99
Corned Beef with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye
|Build Your Own
Create your own Sub
|Fries Online Orders
Boardwalk Brand Fries fried to order in 100% Peanut Oil
More about Fresh Green - Bowie
Fresh Green - Bowie
15475 Annapolis Road, suite 140, Bowie
|Popular items
|Chicken Harvest
|$15.50
A blend of Arcadian mixed greens and spinach, seasoned chicken, apples, cranberries, red onion, pecans, Gorgonzola cheese and elderberry vinaigrette.
|Fiesta
|$15.50
A bed of Romaine with seasoned chicken, red onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, shredded cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.
|Create Your Own
|$10.50
Create Your Own Salad! Get creative and customize your salad to your liking. The “Create Your Own” salad comes with two bases, and four FREE basic toppings.
More about Capitol Technology University
Capitol Technology University
11301 Springfield Rd, Laurel
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese
|$6.99
|5 Mozzarella Sticks
|$4.99
|1/4Lb Cheeseburger
|$5.49
More about Fresh Green - Laurel
Fresh Green - Laurel
14720 Baltimore Avenue Suite 104, Laurel
|Popular items
|Kale Jerk Chicken Caesar
|$15.50
A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan herb croutons and our flavorful jerk chicken served with our signature Jerk Caesar dressing.
|Kale Jerk Salmon Caesar
|$17.50
A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan her croutons and our flavorful jerk salmon filet served with out signature Jerk Caesar dressing
|Fiesta
|$15.50
A bed of Romaine with seasoned chicken, red onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, shredded cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Mango’s Grill Restaurant
Mango’s Grill Restaurant
14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel
|Popular items
|Ceviche de Pescado
|$12.99
Tilapia marinated with fresh lime & lemon juice, onions & cilantro.
|Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla rolled with your preference, melted cheese & lightly deep-fried. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
|Mango's Grill Combo
|$21.99
Broiled Jumbo Shrimp, Grilled Chicken & Steak Fajita.Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.
More about La Casita - Laurel MD
La Casita - Laurel MD
14311 Baltimore Avenue, Laurel
More about Square Grill
Square Grill
3337 Corridor Marketplace, Laurel