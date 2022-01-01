Laurel American restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try American restaurants in Laurel

Red Crab House image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Crab House

14707 Baltimore Ave, Laurel

Avg 4.3 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
More about Red Crab House
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pepperjacks Subs

10919 Scaggsville Rd, Laurel

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Santa Fe Chicken
with Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and a Southwest Sauce
Italian
Ham Capicola and Salami with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil and Vinegar. The Works ~ Hots, Pepper Rings & Pickles Added
Pesto Chicken
Grilled Chicken and Melted Swiss with our Creamy Basil Pesto Spread, topped with Fresh Tomatoes
More about Pepperjacks Subs
Restaurant banner

 

Capitol Technology University

11301 Springfield Rd, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nuggets 8 Ct$3.99
Fries
1/4Lb Cheeseburger$5.49
More about Capitol Technology University

