Laurel seafood restaurants you'll love

Negril Eatery image

SEAFOOD

Negril Eatery

331 Montrose Ave, Laurel

Avg 4.6 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with spicy ground beef
Jerk Chicken Pattie$2.65
A flaky turnover filled with dark meat jerk chicken
Coco Bread$1.75
Our signature hot buttered roll, always freshly baked on-site
The Hunger Tamer image

SEAFOOD

The Hunger Tamer

8730 Cherry Lane, Laurel

Avg 4.6 (1048 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BANKU + RED SNAPPER$16.00
JOLLOF + CHICKEN$15.00
ATTIEKE+CROAKER$16.00
Red Crab House image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Red Crab House

14707 Baltimore Ave, Laurel

Avg 4.3 (1593 reviews)
Takeout
