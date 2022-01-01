Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Belgian waffles in
Laurel
/
Laurel
/
Belgian Waffles
Laurel restaurants that serve belgian waffles
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
More Than Java Café
358 Main St, Laurel
Avg 4.4
(1582 reviews)
Belgian Waffle Platter
$10.25
More about More Than Java Café
Capitol Technology University
11301 Springfield Rd, Laurel
No reviews yet
Belgian Waffle
$3.99
More about Capitol Technology University
Browse other tasty dishes in Laurel
Chicken Salad
Meat Pies
Nachos
Cake
Chimichangas
Taquitos
Quesadillas
Salmon
More near Laurel to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.1
(32 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
College Park
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Odenton
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Elkridge
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Beltsville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lanham
No reviews yet
Clarksville
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(621 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston