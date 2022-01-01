Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Belgian waffles in Laurel

Go
Laurel restaurants
Toast

Laurel restaurants that serve belgian waffles

More Than Java Café image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

More Than Java Café

358 Main St, Laurel

Avg 4.4 (1582 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle Platter$10.25
More about More Than Java Café
Item pic

 

Capitol Technology University

11301 Springfield Rd, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$3.99
More about Capitol Technology University

Browse other tasty dishes in Laurel

Chicken Salad

Meat Pies

Nachos

Cake

Chimichangas

Taquitos

Quesadillas

Salmon

Map

More near Laurel to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston