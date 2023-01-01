Biryani in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve biryani
My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe
13919 Baltimore Avenue Unit 4, Laurel
|CHICKEN BIRYANI
|$19.99
Delicious savoury rice dish that is loaded with spicy marinated chicken, caramelised onions, and flavourful saffron rice. Served with raita sauce.
|VEGETARIAN BIRYANI
|$19.99
Delicious savoury rice dish that is loaded with spicy vegetables, caramelised onions, and flavourful saffron rice. Served with raita sauce.
London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723
7500 Montpelier Road, Laurel
|Shrimp Biryani
|$23.00
|Fish Biryani
|$22.00
Fish (cod) cooked together in a mix of spices in
Basmati rice.
|Vegetable Biryani
|$16.00
Vegetables cooked together in a mix of spices in Basmati rice.