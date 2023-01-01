Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Biryani in Laurel

Go
Laurel restaurants
Toast

Laurel restaurants that serve biryani

Item pic

 

My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe

13919 Baltimore Avenue Unit 4, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN BIRYANI$19.99
Delicious savoury rice dish that is loaded with spicy marinated chicken, caramelised onions, and flavourful saffron rice. Served with raita sauce.
VEGETARIAN BIRYANI$19.99
Delicious savoury rice dish that is loaded with spicy vegetables, caramelised onions, and flavourful saffron rice. Served with raita sauce.
More about My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe
Item pic

 

London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723

7500 Montpelier Road, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Biryani$23.00
Fish Biryani$22.00
Fish (cod) cooked together in a mix of spices in
Basmati rice.
Vegetable Biryani$16.00
Vegetables cooked together in a mix of spices in Basmati rice.
More about London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723

Browse other tasty dishes in Laurel

Chocolate Cake

Enchiladas

Carne Asada

Fajitas

Chicken Wraps

Curry

Cake

Curry Chicken

Map

More near Laurel to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (234 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (640 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston