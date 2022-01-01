Burritos in Laurel
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Pork Burrito
|$13.50
Pork Braised tender pork, spicy green tomatillo sauce, wrapped in a large flour tortilla, Jack cheese, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
|California Burrito
|$15.50
Large flour tortilla over stuffed with beef, seasoned shredded chicken, rice, beans, Jack cheese, and topped with ranchera sauces. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole
|Pe-pe Burrito Shredded Chicken
|$6.95
Chicken mini burrito (soft flour tortilla) topped with cheese.