Chicken burritos in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve chicken burritos
La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Pe-pe Burrito Shredded Chicken
|$6.95
Chicken mini burrito (soft flour tortilla) topped with cheese.
|Chicken Burrito
|$14.50
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Little Miner Taco
8400 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
|Chicken Tinga Burrito
|$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.