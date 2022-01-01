Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Pe-pe Burrito Shredded Chicken$6.95
Chicken mini burrito (soft flour tortilla) topped with cheese.
Chicken Burrito$14.50
Seasoned shredded chicken wrapped in a large flour tortilla topped with sauce, and Jack cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
More about La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
Grilled Chicken Burrito image

 

Little Miner Taco

8400 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with grilled chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Chicken Tinga Burrito$15.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with stewed chicken, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
More about Little Miner Taco

Map

