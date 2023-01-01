Chicken fajitas in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Fajita Grilled Chicken
|$17.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
|Fajita Salad Chicken
|$16.95
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
|Fajita Sub Grilled Chicken
|$14.00
Grilled chicken with sautéed onions, green peppers, and Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and french fries.