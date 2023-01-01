Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Laurel

Go
Laurel restaurants
Toast

Laurel restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

 

La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Grilled Chicken$17.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Fajita Salad Chicken$16.95
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
Fajita Sub Grilled Chicken$14.00
Grilled chicken with sautéed onions, green peppers, and Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and french fries.
More about La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
Consumer pic

 

La Curva Tex Mex - Greenbelt

5810 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita$19.95
More about La Curva Tex Mex - Greenbelt

Browse other tasty dishes in Laurel

Fried Ice Cream

Shrimp Tacos

Fajitas

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Calamari

Enchiladas

Steak Quesadillas

Map

More near Laurel to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (630 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston