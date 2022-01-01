Chicken salad in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve chicken salad
Red Hot & Blue
677 Main Street, Laurel
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast over chilled mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes, carrots,
fresh cut cucumbers and chopped hard-boiled eggs.
|RH&B Chopped Salad (no chicken)
|$10.99
Seasonal greens piled with cheddar & jack cheeses, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, roasted corn, beets, black-eyed peas, and hard-boiled eggs.
|Chicken Crispers Salad
|$10.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions, and tortilla strips over seasonal greens.
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Caesar Salad Chicken
|$14.95
GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
|Fajita Salad Chicken
|$14.95
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
|Mexican Salad Chicken
|$15.95
GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing
Pepperjacks Subs
10919 Scaggsville Rd, Laurel
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$11.49
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, House made Croutons & Ranch Dressing
|Chicken Salad Sub
All white chicken, and served with Lettuce and Tomatoes
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$11.49
Bacon, CheddarJack , Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Onions with Southwest Dressing