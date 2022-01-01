Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Laurel

Go
Laurel restaurants
Toast

Laurel restaurants that serve chicken salad

Banner pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

677 Main Street, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast over chilled mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes, carrots,
fresh cut cucumbers and chopped hard-boiled eggs.
RH&B Chopped Salad (no chicken)$10.99
Seasonal greens piled with cheddar & jack cheeses, tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, roasted corn, beets, black-eyed peas, and hard-boiled eggs.
Chicken Crispers Salad$10.49
Crispy-fried, hand-breaded tenderloins, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions, and tortilla strips over seasonal greens.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad Chicken$14.95
GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Fajita Salad Chicken$14.95
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
Mexican Salad Chicken$15.95
GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing
More about La Palapa Too
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pepperjacks Subs

10919 Scaggsville Rd, Laurel

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Salad$11.49
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, House made Croutons & Ranch Dressing
Chicken Salad Sub
All white chicken, and served with Lettuce and Tomatoes
Southwest Chicken Salad$11.49
Bacon, CheddarJack , Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Onions with Southwest Dressing
More about Pepperjacks Subs

Browse other tasty dishes in Laurel

Chimichangas

Salmon

Jerk Chicken

Garden Salad

Burritos

Fried Ice Cream

Flan

Sundaes

Map

More near Laurel to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston