Chicken sandwiches in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

677 Main Street, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.49
A marinated breast, grilled-to-order, with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.29
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Country Chicken Sandwich image

 

Capitol Technology University

11301 Springfield Rd, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Country Chicken Sandwich$4.99
More about Capitol Technology University

