Chicken sandwiches in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Red Hot & Blue
677 Main Street, Laurel
|Kid BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Kid-sized pulled chicken sandwich. Served with one Southern Side.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
A marinated breast, grilled-to-order, with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.29
Hickory-smoked and hand-pulled with a side of Mojo Mild sauce. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich topped with Cole Slaw? ...ask for Memphis-style.