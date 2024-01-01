Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe

13919 Baltimore Avenue Unit 4, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN SHAWARMA ON TANDOORI BREAD$9.99
Incredibly tender, juicy, moist and outrageously delicious chicken marinated in garlic-infused yogurt and spices. Served with salad and tandoori naan.
CHICKEN SHAWARMA ON RICE$9.99
Incredibly tender, juicy, moist and outrageously delicious chicken marinated in yogurt and spices. Served with salad and rice.
More about My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe
Notos Southern Bites

3337 Corridor Marketplace, Maryland City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Gyro$9.50
More about Notos Southern Bites

