Chicken tikka in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723
London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723
7500 Montpelier Road, Laurel
|Chicken Tikka Naan
|$8.00
clay oven baked leavened flat bread, stuffed with diced and spiced Chicken Tikka
|Chicken Malai Tikka
|$16.00
Chicken thighs infused with spices and yogurt; cooked in our clay oven.
|Chicken Malai Tikka
|$18.00
Boneless Chicken marinated in yogurt, cream and cheese spice mix, slow cooked in our clay oven