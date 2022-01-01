Chili in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve chili
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
677 Main Street, Laurel
|Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
|Brisket Chili Bowl
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
More about La Palapa Too
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Quesadilla Green Chili & Onion
|$11.95
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Chili Too Cup
|$5.95
GF-Topped with onions and cheese. Served with homemade cornbread
|Taco Salad Chili
|$14.95
GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.