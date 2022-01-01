Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

677 Main Street, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Chili Cup
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
Brisket Chili Bowl
Our award winner! Loaded with Texas brisket, kidney beans, tomatoes, and a touch of jalapeño. Topped with cheddar cheese and onions.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Green Chili & Onion$11.95
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Chili Too Cup$5.95
GF-Topped with onions and cheese. Served with homemade cornbread
Taco Salad Chili$14.95
GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
More about La Palapa Too

