Chimichangas in Laurel

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Crab and Shrimp Chimichanga
|$16.50
A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers with ranchera salsa. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Chimichanga Pork
|$14.95
Pork in a green tomatillo salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|Chimichanga Refried Beans & Cheese
|$14.95
Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.