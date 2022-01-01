Chimichangas in Laurel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Laurel restaurants that serve chimichangas

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Crab and Shrimp Chimichanga$16.50
A blend of crab, shrimp, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers with ranchera salsa. Wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Pork$14.95
Pork in a green tomatillo salsa wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Chimichanga Refried Beans & Cheese$14.95
Refried beans and cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried to a golden crispy brown. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about La Palapa Too
Mango’s Grill Restaurant

14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla rolled with your preference, melted cheese & lightly deep-fried. Served with Mexican rice, frijoles, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
More about Mango’s Grill Restaurant

