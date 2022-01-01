Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve curry

London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723

7500 Montpelier Road, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Goat Goan Curry$22.00
Simmer cooked in a curry leaf and coconut-infused curry.
Fish Korma Curry$21.00
A curry infused with cashews, almonds, and creamy gravy.
Goat Bhuna Curry$22.00
A sautéed curry, cooked in a traditional spicy onion gravy.
More about London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723
Mad Cow Grill - Laurel

310 Domer Avenue, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Shrimp$18.00
Spicy Curry Sauce, Juliennne Vegatables, Squash, Carrots, Peppers
More about Mad Cow Grill - Laurel

