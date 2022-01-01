Fajitas in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve fajitas
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Fajita Fiesta
|$19.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
|Fajita Grilled Shrimp
|$19.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
|Fajita Salad Salmon
|$18.95
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
Mango’s Grill Restaurant
14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel
|Fajitas al Carbon
Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Grilled Chicken $ 16.99 | Steak $ 18.99 | Combination $ 18.99
|Vegetable Fajita
|$15.99
A delicious combination of yellow squash, zucchini, onions, green peppers & tomatoes grilled to perfection.