Fajitas in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve fajitas

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Fiesta$19.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Fajita Grilled Shrimp$19.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Fajita Salad Salmon$18.95
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
More about La Palapa Too
Mango’s Grill Restaurant

14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas al Carbon
Served with Mexican rice & frijoles. Served on a sizzling platter over a bed of sautéed onions with a side of tortillas, guacamole & pico de gallo.
Grilled Chicken $ 16.99 | Steak $ 18.99 | Combination $ 18.99
Vegetable Fajita$15.99
A delicious combination of yellow squash, zucchini, onions, green peppers & tomatoes grilled to perfection.
More about Mango’s Grill Restaurant

