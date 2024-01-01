Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Laurel

Go
Laurel restaurants
Toast

Laurel restaurants that serve flautas

Banner pic

 

Mango’s Grill Restaurant

14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$17.00
Three crispy deep-fried corn tortilla rolled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice & beans.
More about Mango’s Grill Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Amigos - Laurel - 13600 Baltimore Avenue Unit 400

13600 Baltimore Avenue Unit 400, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flautas$12.00
Four rolled up and deep fried tortillas stuffed with chicken and cheese, topped with queso fresco, lettuce, pickled jalapeños, Mexican crema and avocado.
More about Amigos - Laurel - 13600 Baltimore Avenue Unit 400

Browse other tasty dishes in Laurel

Nachos

Crab Cakes

Chicken Tikka

Fajitas

Chimichangas

Quesadillas

Paninis

Shrimp Wraps

Map

More near Laurel to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (52 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston