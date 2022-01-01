Grilled chicken in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Red Hot & Blue
677 Main Street, Laurel
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled chicken breast over chilled mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes, carrots,
fresh cut cucumbers and chopped hard-boiled eggs.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.49
A marinated breast, grilled-to-order, with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken
|$13.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, and guacamole
|Valerie Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and grill chicken.
|Fajita Grilled Chicken
|$16.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).