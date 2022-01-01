Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Red Hot & Blue

677 Main Street, Laurel

Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Grilled chicken breast over chilled mixed greens with red onions, tomatoes, carrots,
fresh cut cucumbers and chopped hard-boiled eggs.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.49
A marinated breast, grilled-to-order, with lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard on a toasted roll. Served with one Southern Side. Like your sandwich piled with Cole Slaw? … ask for Memphis-style.
More about Red Hot & Blue
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Tacos Al Carbon Grilled Chicken$13.95
Two soft flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, Jack cheese, and guacamole
Valerie Quesadilla Grilled Chicken$8.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and grill chicken.
Fajita Grilled Chicken$16.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
More about La Palapa Too
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pepperjacks Subs

10919 Scaggsville Rd, Laurel

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
Grilled BBQ Chicken Sub
with Hickory BBQ Sauce, Melted Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles
More about Pepperjacks Subs

