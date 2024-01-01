Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lassi in
Laurel
/
Laurel
/
Lassi
Laurel restaurants that serve lassi
My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe
13919 Baltimore Avenue Unit 4, Laurel
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$2.99
More about My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe
London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723
7500 Montpelier Road, Laurel
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$6.00
More about London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723
