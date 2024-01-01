Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Laurel
/
Laurel
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Laurel restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Iron Rooster College Park
7777 Baltimore Avenue, College Park
No reviews yet
Ginormous Mozzarella Sticks
$12.95
house-made marinara sauce
More about Iron Rooster College Park
Megabyte Cafe - 11301 Springfield Rd
11301 Springfield Rd, Laurel
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
$6.99
More about Megabyte Cafe - 11301 Springfield Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Laurel
Tandoori
Cheesecake
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Shawarma
Burritos
Pupusa
More near Laurel to explore
Columbia
Avg 4.1
(52 restaurants)
College Park
Avg 4
(17 restaurants)
Hanover
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Lanham
No reviews yet
Odenton
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Beltsville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Clarksville
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Elkridge
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(957 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(511 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
California
No reviews yet
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(393 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston