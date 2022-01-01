Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve nachos

Red Hot & Blue

677 Main Street, Laurel

BBQ Nachos$10.99
Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Nachos Ground Beef"$12.95
Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
Nachos Refried Beans"$10.95
Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
Nachos Shredded Chicken"$12.95
Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
Mango’s Grill Restaurant

14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel

Nachos Mariachi$11.99
Refried beans & cheese topped with grilled steak or chicken.
Nachos Tradicionales$10.99
Nacho chips topped with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
