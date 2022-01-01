Nachos in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve nachos
Red Hot & Blue
677 Main Street, Laurel
|BBQ Nachos
|$10.99
Choose from pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket chili, with melted cheddar & jack cheeses, jalapeños, green onions, tomatoes, and sour cream, piled on tortilla chips with salsa.
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Nachos Ground Beef"
|$12.95
Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
|Nachos Refried Beans"
|$10.95
Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
|Nachos Shredded Chicken"
|$12.95
Chips, melted Jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and sliced jalapeños.
Mango’s Grill Restaurant
14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel
|Nachos Mariachi
|$11.99
Refried beans & cheese topped with grilled steak or chicken.
|Nachos Tradicionales
|$10.99
Nacho chips topped with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.