Pies in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve pies
Red Hot & Blue
677 Main Street, Laurel
|Pecan Pie
|$5.99
Sweet and buttery with toasted pecans.
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
Traditional and tart with graham cracker crust.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Key Lime Pie
|$5.75
A delicious, cool and refreshing pie filling made with real key limes over a graham craker crust, topped with whipped cream.
SEAFOOD
The Hunger Tamer
8730 Cherry Lane, Laurel
|PIES
|$2.75
|Pies (Fish)
|$2.50
|Pies (Meat)
|$2.50