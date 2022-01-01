Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve pies

Red Hot & Blue

677 Main Street, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pie$5.99
Sweet and buttery with toasted pecans.
Key Lime Pie$5.99
Traditional and tart with graham cracker crust.
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$5.75
A delicious, cool and refreshing pie filling made with real key limes over a graham craker crust, topped with whipped cream.
KINGSWAY

13919 BALTIMORE AVE, suite 8, Laurel

Avg 3.2 (69 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dozen Meat Pie$15.00
SEAFOOD

The Hunger Tamer

8730 Cherry Lane, Laurel

Avg 4.6 (1048 reviews)
Takeout
PIES$2.75
Pies (Fish)$2.50
Pies (Meat)$2.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pepperjacks Subs

10919 Scaggsville Rd, Laurel

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Cream Pie Shake
