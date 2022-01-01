Pudding in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve pudding
More about Red Hot & Blue
Red Hot & Blue
677 Main Street, Laurel
|Banana Pudding Quart
|$1.00
Creamy pudding with fresh bananas and vanilla wafers. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Serves 5-6.
|Banana Pudding
|$6.99
Rich vanilla pudding with bananas slices and vanilla wafers, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.
More about Mango’s Grill Restaurant
Mango’s Grill Restaurant
14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel
|Bread Pudding
|$6.99
Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream