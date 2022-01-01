Quesadillas in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about La Palapa Too
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Quesadilla Green Chili & Onion
|$11.95
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
|Valerie Quesadilla Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese and grill chicken.
|Quesadilla Cheese"
|$10.95
Flour tortilla, Jack cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
More about Mango’s Grill Restaurant
Mango’s Grill Restaurant
14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
Served with Mexican rice.
|Quesadillas
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, guacamole, diced tomatoes & sour cream.
Choice of:
Shredded Chicken $9.99 | Steak $ 10.99 | Shrimp & Spinach $ 12.99 | Spinach $ 8.99