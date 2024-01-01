Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve salmon salad

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Salad Salmon$19.95
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
Caesar Salad Salmon$19.95
GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Mexican Salad Salmon$19.95
GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing
Amigos - Laurel - 13600 Baltimore Avenue Unit 400

13600 Baltimore Avenue Unit 400, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Salmon Salad$17.00
Romaine lettuce, corn, avocado, beans, pico de gallo, and blackened salmon. Drizzled with southwest dressing.
