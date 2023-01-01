Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Samosa in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve samosa

Item pic

 

My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe

13919 Baltimore Avenue Unit 4, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SAMOSA$6.99
Two fried pastries filled with potato, chickpeas and herbs with a side of yogurt and chutney
More about My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe
Item pic

 

London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723

7500 Montpelier Road, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetarian Samosa (Two) (2) Pieces)$7.00
Crispy turnovers stuffed
with potato and green peas; deep fried.
Samosa Chaat$11.00
Samosa and chickpeas
topped with Indian chutneys.
More about London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723

