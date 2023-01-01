Samosa in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve samosa
My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe
13919 Baltimore Avenue Unit 4, Laurel
|SAMOSA
|$6.99
Two fried pastries filled with potato, chickpeas and herbs with a side of yogurt and chutney
London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723
7500 Montpelier Road, Laurel
|Vegetarian Samosa (Two) (2) Pieces)
|$7.00
Crispy turnovers stuffed
with potato and green peas; deep fried.
|Samosa Chaat
|$11.00
Samosa and chickpeas
topped with Indian chutneys.