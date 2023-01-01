Shrimp fajitas in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Fajita Grilled Shrimp
|$20.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
|Fajita Grilled Shrimp
|$23.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
|Fajita Salad Shrimp
|$16.95
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing