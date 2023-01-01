Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Laurel

Go
Laurel restaurants
Toast

Laurel restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Grilled Shrimp$20.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Fajita Grilled Shrimp$23.95
GF-Served sizzling with green peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Accompanied by Mexican rice, refried beans, 3 warm flour tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole (upon request).
Fajita Salad Shrimp$16.95
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
More about La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
Consumer pic

 

La Curva Tex Mex - Greenbelt

5810 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajita$24.95
More about La Curva Tex Mex - Greenbelt

Browse other tasty dishes in Laurel

Burritos

Flan

Chocolate Cake

Caesar Salad

Curry

Mac And Cheese

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Pupusa

Map

More near Laurel to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lanham

No reviews yet

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (597 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston