Shrimp salad in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve shrimp salad

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad Shrimp$18.95
GF-Hearts of romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Fajita Salad Shrimp$18.95
GFM-Crispy flour tortilla bowl, iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, and choice of dressing
Mexican Salad Shrimp$18.95
GF-Mixed greens, sliced avocados, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, queso fresco, and home-made Mexican Vinaigrette dressing
More about La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
Iron Rooster Hunt Valley

7777 Baltimore Avenue, College Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Shrimp Salad Wrap$14.95
lettuce/tomato/sun-dried tomato tortilla/kettle chips
More about Iron Rooster Hunt Valley

