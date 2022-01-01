Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sundaes in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve sundaes

Red Hot & Blue

677 Main Street, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brownie Sundae$6.99
Fresh-baked chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.
More about Red Hot & Blue
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pepperjacks Subs

10919 Scaggsville Rd, Laurel

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dog Sundae$1.50
Strawberry Sundae$6.99
Buttery Pound Cake topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Topping & Whip Cream
Caramel Sunda$5.99
Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Creamy Caramel, Whip Cream & a Cherry
More about Pepperjacks Subs

