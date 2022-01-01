Sundaes in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve sundaes
Red Hot & Blue
677 Main Street, Laurel
|Brownie Sundae
|$6.99
Fresh-baked chocolate brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.
Pepperjacks Subs
10919 Scaggsville Rd, Laurel
|Dog Sundae
|$1.50
|Strawberry Sundae
|$6.99
Buttery Pound Cake topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Topping & Whip Cream
|Caramel Sunda
|$5.99
Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Creamy Caramel, Whip Cream & a Cherry