Taco salad in Laurel

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Taco Salad Ground Beef
|$14.95
GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
|Taco Salad Shredded Chicken
|$14.95
GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
|Taco Salad Veggie
|$14.95
V-GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.