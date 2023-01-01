Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve taco salad

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad Ground Beef$14.95
GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
Taco Salad Shredded Chicken$14.95
GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
Taco Salad Veggie$14.95
V-GF-Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with iceberg lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and choice of dressing.
More about La Palapa Too - Mexican Grill & Cantina
La Curva Tex Mex - Greenbelt

5810 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$0.00
More about La Curva Tex Mex - Greenbelt

