Tacos in Laurel
Laurel restaurants that serve tacos
More about La Palapa Too
BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Palapa Too
7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel
|Carte Taco Shredded Chicken
|$4.50
Soft flour or crispy shell topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
|Carte Taco Shredded Chicken
|$4.50
Soft flour or crispy shell topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
|carte taco Carbon Steak
|$5.50
More about Mango’s Grill Restaurant
Mango’s Grill Restaurant
14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel
|Soft Flour Taco A la Carte
|$3.29
One ground beef or shredded chicken soft flour tortilla taco topped with lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes.
|Ensalada de Taco
Crispy hard-shell flour tortilla with organic mixed greens, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Topped with choice of: Steak $ 12.99 | Grilled chicken $ 11.99 | Salmon $ 14.99 | Shrimp $ 14.99
|Crispy Taco Platter
|$12.99
Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes.