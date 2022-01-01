Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve tacos

BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Palapa Too

7500 Montpelier Rd, Laurel

Avg 3.8 (880 reviews)
Takeout
Carte Taco Shredded Chicken$4.50
Soft flour or crispy shell topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
carte taco Carbon Steak$5.50
More about La Palapa Too
Mango’s Grill Restaurant

14605 Baltimore Ave, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Flour Taco A la Carte$3.29
One ground beef or shredded chicken soft flour tortilla taco topped with lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes.
Ensalada de Taco
Crispy hard-shell flour tortilla with organic mixed greens, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Topped with choice of: Steak $ 12.99 | Grilled chicken $ 11.99 | Salmon $ 14.99 | Shrimp $ 14.99
Crispy Taco Platter$12.99
Three ground beef or shredded chicken tacos topped with lettuce, shredded cheese & tomatoes.
More about Mango’s Grill Restaurant

