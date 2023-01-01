Tandoori in Laurel
My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe
13919 Baltimore Avenue Unit 4, Laurel
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA ON TANDOORI BREAD
|$9.99
Incredibly tender, juicy, moist and outrageously delicious chicken marinated in garlic-infused yogurt and spices. Served with salad and tandoori naan.
London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723
7500 Montpelier Road, Laurel
|Lamb Chops Tandoori
|$26.00
Juicy Lamb Chops marinated in yogurt, lemon, and our special spice mix, slow cooked in the clay oven and coated with our special in- house thick onion ginger based gravy
|Fish Tandoori
|$25.00
Boneless White fish Tikka pieces marinated in lemon, special spices and fenugreek, slow cooked in our clay oven
|Chicken Seekh Kabab-Tandoori
|$17.00
Minced Chicken mixed with our special spice mix, cilantro, ginger, garlic, skewered and slow cooked in our clay oven