Tandoori in Laurel

Laurel restaurants
Laurel restaurants that serve tandoori

My Kabul Restaurant & Cafe

13919 Baltimore Avenue Unit 4, Laurel

CHICKEN SHAWARMA ON TANDOORI BREAD$9.99
Incredibly tender, juicy, moist and outrageously delicious chicken marinated in garlic-infused yogurt and spices. Served with salad and tandoori naan.
London Curry House - Laurel, MD - 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite #104 - Laurel, MD 20723

7500 Montpelier Road, Laurel

Lamb Chops Tandoori$26.00
Juicy Lamb Chops marinated in yogurt, lemon, and our special spice mix, slow cooked in the clay oven and coated with our special in- house thick onion ginger based gravy
Fish Tandoori$25.00
Boneless White fish Tikka pieces marinated in lemon, special spices and fenugreek, slow cooked in our clay oven
Chicken Seekh Kabab-Tandoori$17.00
Minced Chicken mixed with our special spice mix, cilantro, ginger, garlic, skewered and slow cooked in our clay oven
