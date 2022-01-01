Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Laurel restaurants you'll love

Laurel restaurants
  • Laurel

Laurel's top cuisines

Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Must-try Laurel restaurants

BIRD DOG CAFE image

 

BIRD DOG CAFE

412 Short 7th Ave, Laurel

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bird Dog Breakfast$16.00
Latte$4.00
Plain Waffle$7.00
Barry's Burgers image

 

Barry's Burgers

5047 MS-184 W, Laurel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Rings
We slice 50 lbs of onions per day to make our delicious onion rings, then we batter and fry them to order - try them with our signature Awesome Sauce!
The Barry$7.00
It's Barry's Favorite: Double Cheeseburger (1/2 lb of our certified Angus beef) loaded with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions & jalapeños.
The Mustang$8.00
This is a 1/2 lb (two 1/4 lb patties) certified Angus beef cheeseburger topped with bacon, pickles, grilled onions, & BBQ sauce.
Phillips Drive-In image

 

Phillips Drive-In

330 S. Magnolia St., Laurel

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Laurel

Waffles

