Laurel restaurants you'll love

More about BIRD DOG CAFE
BIRD DOG CAFE
412 Short 7th Ave, Laurel
|Popular items
|Bird Dog Breakfast
|$16.00
|Latte
|$4.00
|Plain Waffle
|$7.00
More about Barry's Burgers
Barry's Burgers
5047 MS-184 W, Laurel
|Popular items
|Onion Rings
We slice 50 lbs of onions per day to make our delicious onion rings, then we batter and fry them to order - try them with our signature Awesome Sauce!
|The Barry
|$7.00
It's Barry's Favorite: Double Cheeseburger (1/2 lb of our certified Angus beef) loaded with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions & jalapeños.
|The Mustang
|$8.00
This is a 1/2 lb (two 1/4 lb patties) certified Angus beef cheeseburger topped with bacon, pickles, grilled onions, & BBQ sauce.