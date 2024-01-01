Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chef salad in
Laurel
/
Laurel
/
Chef Salad
Laurel restaurants that serve chef salad
Wilson Commissary - 545 central ave
545 central ave, Laurel
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$9.50
More about Wilson Commissary - 545 central ave
Barry's Burgers
5047 MS-184 W, Laurel
No reviews yet
Chef Salad
$9.00
Ham, bacon, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, cheese, and croutons on a bed of iceberg & romaine with your choice of two of our house-made dressings.
More about Barry's Burgers
