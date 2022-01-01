Chicken salad in Laurel

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wilson Commissary - 545 central ave

545 central ave, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Salad$9.50
More about Wilson Commissary - 545 central ave
Barry's Burgers image

 

Barry's Burgers

5047 MS-184 W, Laurel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.50
Grilled or fried chicken on a bed of romaine, with bacon, topped with parmesan cheese, Black Olives, croutons, & our homemade Caesar dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$10.00
Fried or grilled chicken tenders on a bed of iceberg, crispy bacon, tomato, cucumber, croutons, & our homemade ranch dressing.
More about Barry's Burgers
