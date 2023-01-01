Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Laurel

Go
Laurel restaurants
Toast

Laurel restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

Fowl Play

220 S 1st Ave, Laurel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket$14.30
Smoky BBQ slices wrapped in cheddar, topped with sauteed mushrooms&pickles, on grilled sourdough
More about Fowl Play
Consumer pic

 

Bull Hollow Barbecue & Catering

601 East Main Street, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Nachos$17.00
More about Bull Hollow Barbecue & Catering

