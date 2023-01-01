Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Laurel

Go
Laurel restaurants
Toast

Laurel restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Fowl Play

220 S 1st Ave, Laurel

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Supreme$0.00
Beef, Onions, Lettuce, Taco Chips, Sour cream, Taco sauce, & Tomatoes
More about Fowl Play
Item pic

 

Bull Hollow Barbecue & Catering

601 East Main Street, Laurel

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Birria Taco$4.00
If there was a king of tacos birria style would be it! Ours rules with smoked pork butt that has been melded with cheese on a freshly consomme infused fried corn tortilla. Dipping is a must for this taco so be sure to get a side of birria consomme!
More about Bull Hollow Barbecue & Catering
Map

More near Laurel to explore

Billings

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Billings

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1955 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston