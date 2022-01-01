Go
Laurel Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

415 West Stein Highway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Large Philly Steak Pizza$20.99
Loaded with seasoned steak, fried onions, sweet peppers and topped with our shredded cheese blend!
Cheesesteak
Large Special Calzone$16.99
Our special comes with Pepperoni, Onions, Sausage and Mushrooms!
Large Meatlovers Calzone$16.99
Loaded with Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Ground Beef!
It has the Meats! :)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Crispy chicken doused in buffalo sauce with mozzarella cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with our Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries...
Large Cheese Pizza$12.99
Homemade Dough, Homemade Sauce and a blend of cheeses! You can add as many toppings as you would like!
Large Chicken & Spinach Calzone$15.99
Grilled tender marinated chicken, ricotta cheese and fresh spinach! Sauce is on the side.
Large Cheese Calzone$11.99
Loaded with Shredded Mozzarella Cheese and Ricotta Cheese. Marinara is on the side!
Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap$9.99
Our chicken cheesesteak wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with our Seasoned Crinkle Cut Fries...
Large White Pizza$13.99
Garlic oil and herbs!
415 West Stein Highway

Seaford DE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Abbott's on Broad Creek

No reviews yet

Big Time Taste. Small Town Nice.
Welcome to Abbott's on Broad Creek where we take pride in serving fresh, innovative American cuisine sourcing much of what we serve from local farms. Located in the heart of downtown Laurel, DE. Abbott's on Broad Creek is the perfect spot to enjoy lunch, dinner or just a refreshing cocktail & appetizer during our daily Happy Hour. Also specializing in both on & off site catering.
Gather at the grill!

