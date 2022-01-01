Laurelhurst Market
Laurelhurst Market is your friendly neighborhood steakhouse and butcher shop. We make everything in house, from paté to hand-stuffed sausage to smoked ham hocks. Join us for counter-service lunch or full-service dinners featuring high-quality steaks, burgers, housemade charcuterie, and plenty of beer, wine, and house cocktails.
3155 E Burnside St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
