Laurelhurst Market

Laurelhurst Market is your friendly neighborhood steakhouse and butcher shop. We make everything in house, from paté to hand-stuffed sausage to smoked ham hocks. Join us for counter-service lunch or full-service dinners featuring high-quality steaks, burgers, housemade charcuterie, and plenty of beer, wine, and house cocktails.

3155 E Burnside St

Popular Items

Burger$12.95
House Ground Beef, Grilled Onions, Farm Greens, White Cheddar, House Pickles, Secret Sauce
Tim's Chips$1.25
Choice of Original Salted, Honey BBQ, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Jalapeno
#2 Reuben
House Pastrami on Como Bread with Spiced Kraut, Swiss Cheese & Russian Dressing
Fries$4.95
Tossed in Herbs & Sea Salt, Served with Aioli
Root Beer$3.50
Butcher Chop Salad$12.50
Arugula, Iceberg, Sliced Smoked Turkey, Salami, Provolone, Red Onion, Giardiniera, Toasted Sunflower Seeds & Creamy Vinaigrette
#4 Turkey & Bacon
House Smoked Turkey and House Cured Bacon on Como Bread with White Cheddar, Zucchini Pickles, Red Onion, Arugula & Herbed Mayo
#3 Ham & Salami
Ham & Salami on an An Xuyen Roll with Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Shredded Iceberg, Spicy Calabrian Chili Mayo, Oil & Vinegar
Kombucha (L)$5.00
#1 Roast Beef
House Roast Beef on Como Bread with Spicy Pickle Relish, Horseradish Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula & Dijon
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
