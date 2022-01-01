Go
Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

Come see us and enjoy our award winning beers, great pub food and family friendly atmosphere.

HAMBURGERS

5115 NE Sandy Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Burger$14.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Laurelwood Sauce, on a kaiser bun.
Carolina BBQ Burger$16.00
Wagyu ⅓ lb beef patty, crispy onions, carolina mustard BBQ sauce, garlic mayo, lettuce, pickled onions, pickles, on a kaiser bun. Add pulled pork for $2.
French Dip$17.00
Thinly Sliced Slow Roasted Beef, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Mayo, on Ciabatta. Served with Au Jus.
Turkey Club$16.00
Sliced Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, on toasted Sourdough Bread.
Kid's Cheeseburger$7.00
Plain cheeseburger with your choice of side, beverage, and a chocolate chip cookie.
Kid's Chicken Strips$7.00
House-breaded crispy chicken strips with your choice of side, a beverage and a chocolate chip cookie.
Kale Salad$14.00
Kale salad with goat cheese, dried cranberries, slivered almonds, and Laurelwood's famous White Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Crispy Chicken Salad$16.00
Crispy chicken, avocado, chopped hard boiled egg, bacon bits, diced tomato all on a bed of mixed greens.
Pretzels$9.00
Three Bavarian Pretzels, buttered and salted, served with Pimento Wood Lager Beer Cheese Sauce.
Sweet Potato Bowl$16.00
Fried Sweet Potatoes, House Black Beans, Herbed Basmati Rice, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Chipotle Aioli, and Avocado. (Vegan & GF)
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5115 NE Sandy Blvd

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
