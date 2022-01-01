Laury's Restaurant
Full service fine dining restaurant established in
1979.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
350 MacCorkle Ave SE • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
350 MacCorkle Ave SE
Charleston WV
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bear's Den
Come in and enjoy!
Coco's Kitchen & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Charleston Dirty Birds
Food and Beverage
Hale House
Come on in and enjoy!