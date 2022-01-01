Go
Lava Java Waikoloa

68-1845 Waikoloa Rd

Popular Items

Island Bagel & Lox$9.95
Cold-smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion & capers on a wheat or everything (seeded) bagel
Build your own Smoothie
Choose 1 or several fruits, all smoothies blended with fresh juiced apple juice.
Ginger Root Tea
unsweetened, house-brewed ginger root tea, over ice
Iced Tea
unsweetened lilikoi black currant tea, over ice
Big Island Basics Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs* cooked your way & honey-oat wheat toast. Served with your choice of Portuguese sausage or applewood smoked bacon & rustic potatoes or brown rice
100% Kona Coffee
100% extra fancy Kona coffee, full city roast, served hot or over ice
Macadamia Nut Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Freshly baked cookie made from scratch daily.
Sunset Burger$14.50
House-made local grass-fed beef* patties, deliciously charbroiled, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & roasted garlic aioli on our brioche bun.
LJ's Fresh Catch -n-Chips$19.95
Today’s fresh catch* in Chef’s furikaki Longboard Lager beer batter. Served with house tartar sauce, pickled cucumber namasu & choice of house fries or sweet potato fries
Hot Chocolate
chocolate syrup & steamed milk, whipped cream
Location

68-1845 Waikoloa Rd

Waikoloa HI

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
