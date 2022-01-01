Go
  • Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai

Located at the Kauai Shores Hotel in Kapa’a, Kauai, Lava Lava Beach Club offers the island’s only Toes in the Sand dining experience. Serving Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner on the beach.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hawai'i Coffee$4.00
Chef Ken's own blend of Kauai Coffees
Straight Up Burger$16.00
Angus chuck, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
FBI Omelet$12.00
Asian mushrooms, feta, spinach, scallions, macadamia nut pesto.
Al & Don's Pancakes$10.00
A classic since 1955. Feel free to add macadamia nuts, bananas, blueberries, or chopped bacon. Feeling Frisky? Get them all!
Breakfast Sandwich$12.00
Scrambled eggs, avocado, English muffin, chipotle aioli, and cheddar cheese.
Orange Juice$5.00
Breakfast is not breakfast without OJ!
Big Wave Burrito$12.00
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, red bell pepper, bacon, French fries, spinach, onion, and pico de gallo.
Avocado Toast$12.00
Local avocado, multigrain bread, cilantro, onions, and tomato.
Coconut Coast Fish Tacos$17.00
Tempura Mahi Mahi, corn tortillas, cheddar-jack, coconut coleslaw, salsa fresca, and wasabi aioli.
Fresh Fruit Salad$8.00
Chef's blend of mouth watering fruits. Perfect to start your day.
Location

420 Papaloa Rd.

Kapaa HI

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
