Lava Lounge - Belltown
Come in and enjoy!
2226 2nd ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2226 2nd ave
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Umi Sake House
Umi Sake House is a unique Japanese cuisine restaurant in the Belltown area of Seattle featuring the highest quality seafood available in the Northwest, a large izakaya-style tapas menu, and boasting a sake list of over 60 imported Japanese bottles.
The Crocodile
Music venue/ Bar/ Restaurant