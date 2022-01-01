Go
Toast

Lava Lounge - Belltown

Come in and enjoy!

2226 2nd ave • $

Avg 4 (517 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Divey
Reservations
Outdoor Seating

Location

2226 2nd ave

Seattle WA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tavolata - Belltown

No reviews yet

 

Umi Sake House

No reviews yet

Umi Sake House is a unique Japanese cuisine restaurant in the Belltown area of Seattle featuring the highest quality seafood available in the Northwest, a large izakaya-style tapas menu, and boasting a sake list of over 60 imported Japanese bottles.

The Crocodile

No reviews yet

Music venue/ Bar/ Restaurant

List Restaurant

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston