Lava Java

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

No reviews yet

500 Grand Central Ave

Lavallette, NJ 08735

Pickup

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Large Iced Latte
$5.50

Triple shot, milk, over ice

Popular
Small Iced Latte
$4.50

Triple shot, milk, over ice

Popular
Hot Latte
$4.50

Triple shot, steamed milk, 16 oz

Popular
Egg Platter
$9.00

Eggs any style, homefries, toast

Popular
Meat, Egg, and Cheese
$8.75

Breakfast meat, eggs, american, kaiser roll

Popular
Egg and Cheese
$7.50

2 eggs, american cheese, kaiser roll

Popular
Large Iced Tea
$4.50
Popular
Small Iced Coffee
$3.00

20 oz, Dark roast

Popular
Large Iced Coffee
$4.50

32 oz, Dark roast

Popular
Avocado Toast
$8.00

Choice of bread, build your own

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad
$12.00

Romaine, tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cheddar, grilled chicken

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Egg Salad
$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad
$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad
$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Chai Lattes

Small Iced Chai Latte
$4.50

Chai, Milk, over ice

Chai Latte
$4.50

Sweet & Spicy black tea, steamed milk

Croissants

Croissant
$2.00

Muffins

English Muffin
$2.00
Muffin
$2.50

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.50

Romaine, chicken, caesar dressing, parmesan

Hash Browns

Hash Brown Patties
$4.00

Chips And Salsa

Chips & Salsa
$6.00

Homemade corn chips and salsa- serves 2-3

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad
$8.50

Romaine, Parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Fruit Salad

Small Fruit Salad
$6.00

Strawberries, blueberries, bananas

Large Fruit Salad
$8.00

Strawberries, blueberries, bananas

Macaroni Salad

Side Macaroni Salad
$4.00

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad
$10.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken
$11.50

Lettuce, tomato, onion, kaiser roll

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast
$8.00

Choice of bread, build your own

Cake

Crumb cake
$2.50

Pastries

Yesterday Pastry
$1.00

More

Cortado
$3.75

3 shots, steamed foam

Large Hot Latte
$5.00
Single Espresso
$1.00
Double Espresso
$2.00
Macciato
$3.00

Double shot, light foam

Cappucino
$4.00

16 oz, 3 shots, steamed milk, foam

Quad Espresso
$4.00
Iced Americano
$3.50
Hippie Bar
$4.50
Scone
$3.50
Meat Sandwich
$8.75

Choice of breakfast meat, option of cheese, kaiser roll

Lava Love
$12.00

4 scrambled eggs, pork roll, american, homies, 6-inch roll

Everything Bagel
$2.00
Side Kielbasa
$4.50
Side Bacon
$4.50
Side Turkey Sausage
$4.50
Buttered Roll
$2.00
Breakfast Special
$5.00
Granola & Yogurt
$8.00

Homemade granola, yogurt

Homefries
$5.00
Plain Bagel
$2.00
Large Hot Tea
$4.00

20 oz

Small Lemonade
$2.50
Small Iced Tea
$3.00
Small Hot Tea
$3.00
Large Lemonade
$4.00
XL Hot Drip
$3.00

24 oz

Medium Hot Drip
$2.00

16 oz

Large Hot Drip
$2.50

20 oz

Small Hot Drip
$1.50

12 oz

Side Guacamole
$5.00
Chips & Guacamole
$10.00

Homemade corn chips and guacamole- serves 2-3

Hot Matcha Latte- Med
$4.50
Large Iced Matcha
$5.50
Small Iced Matcha
$4.50
Small Lavaberry Latte
$4.00

Iced Blueberry Hibiscus, Blueberry Syrup, Coconut milk

Iced Lava Java
$4.50
Large Iced Lava Java
$5.50
Large Iced Chai
$5.50
Small Javender
$3.50

Iced coffee, lavendar syrup, almond milk

Large Lavaberry Latte
$5.50

Iced Blueberry Hibiscus, Blueberry Syrup, Coconut milk

Chocolate Milk
$3.00

20 oz

Large Javender
$4.75

Iced coffee, lavendar syrup, almond milk

Veggie Wrap
$10.00

Spinach, tomato, red onion, cucumbers, roasted peppers, avocado

Grilled Cheese
$8.00

Choice of bread and cheese

BLTA
$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

500 Grand Central Ave, Lavallette NJ 08735

Directions

