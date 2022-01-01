Go
La Vecina

Cindo de Mayo Curbside

211 E 9th St Unit 135 • $$

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)

Popular Items

24hr Beef Barbacoa Tacos$12.00
guajillo chile, salsa verde, jalapeno, cilantro, onion, lime with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.
Chips & Queso$6.00
queso blanco, tomato, jalapeno
Agave Pork Belly Tacos$12.00
charred pineapple, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, lime with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.
Hibiscus Cocadas$8.00
coconut, dried hibiscus flowers, condensed milk
Party Starter Pack$30.00
1 order of queso, 1 order of guac, 1 order of salsa, 2 jumbo margs
Smoked Mushroom Tacos$12.00
pasilla chiles, epazote pesto with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.
Duck Confit Tacos$14.00
pickled stone fruit salsa with rice and beans. served deconstructed to preserve quality.
Chips & Guacamole$6.00
made fresh day of
Chicken Tinga Taquitos$10.00
potato, queso oaxaca, pico de gallo, guac, salsa verde
16oz Jumbo Margarita$10.00
16oz container, pour over ice and enjoy!
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

211 E 9th St Unit 135

Coralville IA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
