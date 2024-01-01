Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Laveen

Go
Laveen restaurants
Toast

Laveen restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Amadio Ranch's Peach Pit Bistro - 4701 W Dobbins Rd

4701 W Dobbins Rd, Laveen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chorizo con papas y huevos burrito de la raza$8.00
Warm tortilla wrapped around 2 scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, chorizo, seasoned potato, and a side of salsa. (Chorizo is not spicy)
For us gringos - the name of this burrito is "Chorizo with potatoes and eggs burrito for the people"
Hombre Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Warm tortilla wrapped around 2 scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage, grilled onions and a side of salsa.
More about Amadio Ranch's Peach Pit Bistro - 4701 W Dobbins Rd
Consumer pic

 

Almuerzo

6115 51st Avenue, Laveen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Brisket Breakfast Burrito$18.00
More about Almuerzo

Browse other tasty dishes in Laveen

Pancakes

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Laveen to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Maricopa

No reviews yet

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (285 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (190 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (785 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (259 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (409 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston