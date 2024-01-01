Burritos in Laveen
More about Amadio Ranch's Peach Pit Bistro - 4701 W Dobbins Rd
Amadio Ranch's Peach Pit Bistro - 4701 W Dobbins Rd
4701 W Dobbins Rd, Laveen
|Chorizo con papas y huevos burrito de la raza
|$8.00
Warm tortilla wrapped around 2 scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, chorizo, seasoned potato, and a side of salsa. (Chorizo is not spicy)
For us gringos - the name of this burrito is "Chorizo with potatoes and eggs burrito for the people"
|Hombre Breakfast Burrito
|$8.00
Warm tortilla wrapped around 2 scrambled eggs, cheese, sausage, grilled onions and a side of salsa.