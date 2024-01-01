Pancakes in Laveen
Laveen restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Amadio Ranch's Peach Pit Bistro - 4701 W Dobbins Rd
4701 W Dobbins Rd, Laveen
|Peach Pit Pancakes
|$6.00
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with peaches or strawberries or plain. Finished with whipped cream and a side of butter and syrup.
|Kid's Pancake Bacon Sticks
|$4.00
A fun breakfast for little hands - pancake batter wrapped around a strip of bacon. Easy to pick up and dunk in syrup. Two pancake sticks with each order and a side of syrup.